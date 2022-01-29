Bird Census conducted in Wular Lake

SRINAGAR, JAN 29: The Annual Bird Census was today conducted in Wular Lake by Wular Conservation and Management Authority Kashmir, here.

In the survey, volunteers from multiple bird clubs and organizations participated. This was first such a major census conducted in the lake in which around 25 birders cum volunteers participated in the survey.

The trainees were given orientation prior to census operation.

For count purposes, 22 points were laid all across the lake for bird counts. The survey was conducted both via boats as well as by foot. During the survey birds like Common Teal, Common Shelduck, Ruddy Shelduck, Gadwall, Sandpiper etc. were spotted in large numbers.

Mudasir Mehmood, Coordinator WUCMA, said that regular scientific monitoring of birds and other faunal diversity is being carried for long term population monitoring and to take informed management decisions.

The report on the census will be published soon after analyzing and assessing the data.