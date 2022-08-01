J&K reports 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

JAMMU, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 397 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 465163, while one person died in Jammu division due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 122 were from the Jammu division and 275 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 4551 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 455840, officials said.

704 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 287 from Jammu division and 417 from Kashmir division, they said.