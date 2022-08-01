Army recovers, destroys 2 anti-personnel mines, 1 shell in Poonch

Poonch, Aug 1: Army on Monday recovered and later destroyed two anti-personnel mines and 51mm motor shell in Poonch district.

Official said that army’s 49 RR recovered two anti-personnel mines at Keri Top Balakote in Gursai Mendhar area. The 51mm Motor shell was recovered from Chandial area, they said.

Later a Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed them without any damage, they added. However it was not immediately known if the mines and shell were old or new. (Agencies)