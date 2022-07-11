J&K reports 39 fresh Covid cases, no death

JAMMU, July 11: The Government today informed that 39 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 22from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 456080.

Moreover, 60 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 35fromJammu division and 25from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 456080 positive cases, 735 are Active Positive (438in Jammu Division and 297in Kashmir Division), 450587 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25883862 test results available, 456080samples have tested positive and 25427782 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8,771COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6596362 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 269persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 735in isolation and 363in home surveillance. Besides, 6590237 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 15 cases, Srinagar reported 15cases, Udhampur reported 05 cases, Ramban reported 02 cases, Baramulla and Bandipora reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

