LG Sinha visits Chandanwari; Takes stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims

Interacts with doctors, sanitation workers, volunteers and people running community kitchen

Chandanwari, July 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chandanwari to take stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims.

The Lt Governor also interacted with doctors, sanitation workers, volunteers, and people running community kitchen there.

As Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been resumed today morning from Chandanwari route, the Lt Governor reached the Chandanwari and sought detailed briefing on the various facilities and services being provided to the Yatris.

The Lt Governor also took a round of the DRDO hospital there and inspected the facilities. It was informed that the DRDO hospital is equipped with ICU beds with portable ventilators, Oxygenated beds, Non oxygenated beds, Triage, besides having seven Ambulances, Cardiologist, Pulmonologist, two Surgeons, four Orthopedicians and eight Medical Officers.

The Camp Director, Sh Atul Kumar Gupta briefed the Lt Governor about amenities at the camp; Services of Ponywalas, Palikiwalas and Pithuwalas, arrangements for sanitation, water and food for the pilgrims.

It was informed that with regular meetings between Civil Administration, Police and Security Forces all arrangements from security & safety point of view have been ensured with perfect coordination among JKP, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, SASB and Civil administration.

The members of the langar committees expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the elaborate arrangements made by the UT administration.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; Abdul Jabbar, DIG SKR, senior officers of Armed forces, Civil and Police administration besides Yatra officers were present during the visit of the Lt Governor.