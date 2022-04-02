J&K reports 25 new positive cases, 448863 recovered, 2,21,95,042 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, April 2: The Government today informed that 25 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 08 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453793.

Moreover,14 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 03 from Jammu Division and11 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 10,009doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,21,95,042.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453793 positive cases, 180are Active Positive (14in Jammu Division and 166in Kashmir Division), 448863 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 24433325 test results available, 453793 samples have tested positive and 23979532 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 29,651 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6346319 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 31743persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 180 in isolation and 487864 in home surveillance. Besides, 5821782 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 13 cases, Baramulla and Kulgam reported 02 cases each while as Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case and Doda reported 03 cases while as Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, Poonch, Samba, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.