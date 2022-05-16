J&K reports 2 fresh positive cases, 449345 recovered, 2,29,09,989 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, May 16: The Government today informed that 02 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)has been reported today; 01from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454148.

Moreover, 06 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 03 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,270 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,29,09,989.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454148 positive cases, 51are Active Positive (39in Jammu Division and 12in Kashmir Division), 449345 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25252661 test results available, 454148 samples have tested positive and 24798513 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 15,751 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6506288 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27267persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 51 in isolation and 509210 in home surveillance. Besides, 5965008 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu and Srinagar reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

