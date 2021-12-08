J&K reports 151 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

JAMMU, Dec 8: The Government today informed that 151 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 44 from Jammu division and 107 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 338198.Also, 02 COVID deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 111 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 16from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 57,350doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,70,91,175.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 338198 positive cases, 1639 are Active Positive (458 in Jammu Division and 1181in Kashmir Division), 332070 have recovered and 4489 have died; 2189 in Jammu division and 2300in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 18049065 test results available, 338198 samples have tested positive and 17710867 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 55,107 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 4693883 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 4181persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1639 in isolation and 429506 in home surveillance. Besides, 4254441 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 15cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 22 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 01case, Kathua reported 04cases, Samba reported 04, Poonch reported 09cases,Reasi reported 01 case while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

