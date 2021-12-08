LG Sinha condoles demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

JAMMU, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to the blogging site Twitter, LG Sinha wrote, “Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.”

The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief, LG said in a tweet.