J&K Reports 137 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, Feb 22: The Government today informed that 137 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 100 from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452547.

Moreover, 381 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 257 from Jammu Division and 124 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 23,745 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,14,10,055.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 452547 positive cases, 1448 are Active Positive (785 in Jammu Division and 663 in Kashmir Division), 446352 have recovered and 4747 have died; 2324 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 22939306 test results available, 452547 samples have tested positive and 22486559 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 63739 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Till date 6068932 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33671 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1448 in isolation and 446925 in home surveillance. Besides, 5582141 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 22 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported seven cases, Pulwama, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no new fresh cases. While as Anantnag reported one fresh case, Bandipora reported three and Kulgam reported one new case.

Similarly, Jammu reported 30 cases, Reasi reported one new case while as Udhampur reported 22 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 25 cases, Kathua reported 06 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported no new case while as Ramban reported 08 new cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 51 (1.05%) are occupied.

