J&K Recalls 2 IAS Officers, Deputes As Many Others To Ladakh

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday recalled two IAS officers from Lakdakh and deputed as many others to the UT. Also, it posted new deputy commissioner in Shopian, less than a month after Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (IAS) took charge of the south Kahsmir district.

“In the interest of administration, .. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (JK:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Kargil and Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (JK:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Leh (are) recalled from Union territory of Ladakh to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an order issued by the government.

Consequently Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary was asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Sachin Kumar Vaishy has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian while Suse, who took charge as the DC of the south Kashmir on January 18 last, has been transferred and deputed to Ladakh with immediate effect.

Also, Santosh Sukhadeve—IAS(JK:2017), SubDivisional Magistrate, Mahore, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Mahore, has been transferred and deputed to the Ladakh. Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS ) Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, has been ordered to hold the charge of the posts of SDM Mahore and Sub-Registrar, Mahore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.