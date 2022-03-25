J&K ranks 3rd among UTs in 2nd edition of Export Preparedness Index 2021 by Niti Aayog

JAMMU, MARCH 25: Jammu &Kashmir has emerged among top performers reaching 3rd position among UTs in second edition of Export Preparedness Index 2021 by Niti Aayog.

By securing third place the overall ranking of J&K has jumped over from 36th to 23rd rank with increase its scores from 12.27 to 30.07.

The department of Industries and Commerce through Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO- nodal agency for export promotion) has strived hard towards improving its performance in all EPI parameters. It has created an overall export friendly environment due to which J&K has performed exceptionally well on the policy pillar front.

JKTPO has provided various market connects to exporters through BSM, capacity building workshops, trade fairs and exhibitions besides finalization of ODOP products, district export plans under district as export hub.

The Export Preparedness Index is a data-driven endeavor to identify the fundamental areas critical for sub national export promotion. The EPI ranks states and UTs on 4 main pillars including policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance besides 11 sub-pillars including export promotion policy, institutional framework, business environment, infrastructure, transport connectivity, access to finance, export infrastructure, trade support, R&D infrastructure, export diversification and growth orientation. The EPI’s primary goal is to instill competition among all Indian states (‘Coastal’, ‘Landlocked’, ‘Himalayan’ and ‘UTs/City-States’) to bring about favourable export-promotion policies, ease the regulatory framework to prompt sub national export promotion, create the necessary infrastructure for exports and assist in identifying strategic recommendations for improving export competitiveness. It promotes competitive federalism and a fair contest among States/UTs.

Also, EPI 2021 brings out three major challenges to India’s export promotion. These are intra and inter regional differences in export infrastructure; weak trade support and growth orientation across states and lack of R&D infrastructure to promote complex and unique exports.

The index was released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Dr Rajiv Kumar, in presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Secretary, Department of Commerce, BVR Subrahmanyam and other dignitaries.