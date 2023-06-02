J&K Raj Bhawan celebrates Telangana Statehood Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan today celebrated Telangana Statehood Day. Students, eminent personalities originally from Telangana were special invitees to the cultural programme presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The cultural programme comprising songs and dance of Telangana was presented by students of NIT Srinagar and artistes from J&K Cultural Academy.

The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana on the Statehood Day.

“I pay my homage to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, litterateurs and social reformers who continue to inspire our great nation,” said the Lt Governor.

“I pray for good health and well-being of the people of this blessed land, which has a glorious tradition of rich culture, music, literature, handicraft and a progressive spirit. Some of the inspiring chapters in India’s freedom struggle were written in Telangana,” the Lt Governor said.

Telangana’s farmers, soldiers, scientists, entrepreneurs, poets, artists have made invaluable contribution in nation building. From the literary creations of Malliya Rechana in the 11th century to the poetic imaginations of Atreya, Gurajada Apparao and Dasaradhi Krishnamacharyulu in the modern era, the Indian literature has been greatly enriched by them. Today, I pay my tributes to towering men, women of ideas and ideals from Telangana, who illumined the nation with their wisdom and intellectual brilliance, he added.

“The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of the great personalities and freedom fighters like Ramji Gond, the head of the Gond tribal; Komaram Bheem of brave tribal community and the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju,” the Lt Governor said.