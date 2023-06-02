DGP reviews implementation of UT wide CCTV surveillance system

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the UT wide CCTV Surveillance system project here today.

As per a statement, the meeting was attended by ADGP Headquarters/Coordination, PHQ, MK Sinha, IGP Headquarters, PHQ, BS Tuti, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, and other high-ranking officials and company representatives. Some senior police officers attended the meeting virtually.

The DGP stressed the importance of expediting the work and completing it within the specified timeframe.

He emphasized the need to adhere to the set timelines and achieve the planned objectives. The DGP urged officers and company representatives to accelerate the work without compromising on quality.

He directed them to promptly resolve any issues or hurdles that may arise, ensuring smooth progress.

ADGP (Coordination/ Headquarters) PHQ, MK Sinha briefed the DGP about various project-related matters. Detailed discussions were held on different components, and valuable suggestions were exchanged.

The DGP’s message was clear – work diligently, maintain high standards, and overcome obstacles swiftly.