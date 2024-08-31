J&K Polls Being Held In Extraordinary Circumstances, Voters Should Choose Wisely: CPI(M) Leader

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: People of Jammu and Kashmir must exercise caution while voting in the upcoming polls to solve “critical issues” concerning unemployment, electricity bills as well as the “erosion” of political and civil rights, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said on Saturday.

The solution lies in the unity of secular parties, said Tarigami, who is contesting from Kulgam assembly constituency as a candidate of the National Conference-Congress-CPI(M) alliance.

“The elections are being held under extraordinary circumstances. I urge the people to be extremely careful and wise in choosing their representatives, given the challenging situation,” the CPI(M) leader said addressing a rally at Checkpora in Kulgam.

“Everywhere you look, there is a lack of effective governance, and this has led to widespread discontent. The solution lies in the unity of secular parties. We must come together, narrow our differences, and confront the policies implemented since 2014, which have adversely affected the people of J-K,” he said.

Tarigami said the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were “suffering in multiple ways”, saying issues of corruption, electricity bills, unemployment, rising prices and the “erosion” of political and civil rights were crucial.

“The current situation has made this election a significant responsibility for all. It is not just a responsibility for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also an opportunity [for us] to address critical issues,” he said. (Agencies)