J&K Police To Verify Identity Of Inhabitants Living In Close Proximity Of IB In Samba

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 17: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will carry out verification of inhabitants living in close proximity of the International Border in Samba district and ensure that no outsider movement goes unchecked, officials said on Tuesday.

A direction to this effect was conveyed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Benam Tosh to in-charges of border outposts at a high-level security review meeting, they said.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 and pass through Samba district as well, the officials said.

The Samba SSP directed the officers to verify the identities of inhabitants of border areas in their jurisdictions and ensure that no movement of any outsider goes unchecked, they said.

At the meeting, Tosh laid emphasis on better coordination and synergy among all agencies concerned, especially during the Republic Day celebrations in areas situated along the IB.

The officers were further directed to strengthen checkpoints on highway as well as on border roads in addition to organising joint surprise checkpoints at selected places, the officials added.

There was discussion on the present security scenario and the officers were advised to mobilise all available resources to generate actionable intelligence and conduct regular mock exercises in the border areas and strategic locations.