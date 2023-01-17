J&K Govt Forms ‘Coordination Cell’ To Monitor Progress On Implementation Of Online Services

JAMMU, Jan 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today constituted a “Coordination Cell” for monitoring the progress on implementation of online services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a Coordination Cell in the General Administration Department under the overall supervision of Vikas Verma, JKAS Additional Secretary, (GAD), to monitor the daily progress of online services being provided in various districts of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order.

The members of the coordination cell include Akshay Rajan, JKAS Deputy Secretary, GAD, Ms Neha Bakshi, JKAS Under Secretary, Information Technology Department, Roopali Arora, JKAS, Under Secretary, GAD, representative of NIC to be nominated by SIO, NIC, and Gagandeep Singh, Sr. Assistant, General Administration Department.

Among others, the Coordination Cell has been asked to submit a progress report of all online services being provided in all the districts to the Office of Chief Secretary on daily basis.

