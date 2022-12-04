J&K Police solves hit-and-run case, 3 arrested

Srinagar, Dec 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have resolved a hit-and-run case by arresting three people accused in the death of a scooty rider in Budgam district.

Police said on December 1, Police Station Chadoora received information that at Hardpora Chadoora one vehicle tipper coming from Charar-e-Sharief towards Chadoora hit a scooty coming from the opposite side resulting in injuries to the rider and pillion rider.

Both the injured, identified as rider Ubaid Shafi of Namblabal Pampore and pillion Huzaib Ahmad Ytoo of Nagam Chadoora, were shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for treatment where the pillion rider succumbed to his injuries on December 2, police said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora, and the investigation was taken up and both the accident-met vehicles were seized.

During the course of investigation, one person identified as Feroz Ahmed Sheikh of Gopalpora Wathora appeared before police station Chadoora claiming to be the driver of the tipper at the time of incident.

However, during his questioning, it was ascertained that the actual driver of the tipper at the time of the incident was one Zahid Ahmed Gojri , resident of Rawalpora Srinagar.

Police said, it was also ascertained that Zahid did not possess a valid driving licence due to which he asked his friend who is a licence holder to claim to be the actual driver of the tipper at the time of incident. The driver was later arrested and a case under relevant sections was lodged against him.

Police also arrested the owner of the vehicle Abdul Rashid Gojri of Rawalpora Srinagar for allowing his son to drive the vehicle without valid licence besides the impersonator, Feroz was also arrested. (Agencies)