J&K Police register FIR for spreading fake news about burning of worship place

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday registered an FIR and initiated legal action against those spreading fake news about the burning of a worship place in Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that no such incident is reported to have taken place.

He said an FIR has been registered and legal action initiated against those spreading the fake news.

An organization “ Islamic State(Wilayah Hind” has claimed that its activists have burnt a famous worship place in central Srinagar.

Srinagar police on official twitter account has also posted the poster of the outfit on its website.