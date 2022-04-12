Police recovers cache of arms, ammunition in J&K’s Anantnag

Anantnag, April 12: Anantnag Police have recovered a number of arms and ammunition from a vehicle near Mehmoodabad bridge Dooru, during its night domination on Monday.

“The police team fired some rounds in the air however driver of the vehicle fled away from the spot taking advantage of the darkness,” said the police in its official statement.

“Upon checking, the police found a red-coloured bag and seized one short barrel AK-56, two AK mag, two pistols, three pistol mag, six hand grenades, 44rds of AK-47 ammo, 58 rds of 9mm ammo, and one sling, from its possession,” it said.

According to the police, when the team was on night domination, at around 10:45 PM, a vehicle coming from the opposite direction stopped on seeing them, which eventually raised suspicion.

Local police further informed that to look out for the person who absconded, various Nakas and alerts have been raised, along with a First Information Report (FIR), under the relevant sections of the law, being registered with Dooru Police station.

Further details into the matter are underway. (AGENCIES)