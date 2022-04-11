Security Grid holds high level review meet in New Delhi ahead of PM’s Jammu visit

LG calls meeting with top brass of Admn today

*IB’s counter-terror Ops head reaches Srinagar



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will tomorrow hold high level review of security and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at Palli Panchayat in Samba district on April 24, here tomorrow with entire top brass of civil and police administration.

This is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be in Jammu on the occasion of National Panchayats Day, which is celebrated every year on April 24.

Top official sources told the Excelsior that Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, all Administrative Secretaries, other senior officials of civil and police administration, Intelligence agencies and the Deputy Commissioners will attend the meeting physically as well as virtually.

While security arrangements will be top priority, the high level meeting is likely to take call on the programmes of the Prime Minister on the occasion of National Panchayats Day.

The Lieutenant Governor will review all aspects of the visit of the Prime Minister which is his first to Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of special status of erstwhile State and its bifurcation into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh other than his trips to the border areas to celebrate Diwali festival with Army soldiers.

As per the sources, Narendra Modi is scheduled to address representatives of nearly 700 Panchayats across the country from Palli Panchayat in Samba district virtually. He is also likely to interact with some farmers on the occasion of National Panchayats Day.

“Arrangements for the Prime Minister’s virtual address to Panchayats and interaction with farmers will also come up for a high level review during tomorrow’s meeting,” sources said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the Security Grid held a crucial meeting today to review arrangements for PM Modi’s visit.

The Intelligence Bureau’s counter-terror operations head Tapan Deka reached Srinagar to personally take stock of the situation in the Valley. The IB Special Director has been frequenting Kashmir, sources said.

While the Prime Minister’s visit has been restricted to the Jammu region, the Security Grid wants to rule out any terror incident in the Valley in the run-up to or during the visit that might embarrass the Government.

Top officials of agencies like Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir police were all part of the security review meeting which took place today in the Union capital.

The PM could also meet representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community during the trip.

Central teams have also visited Palli Panchayat for review of arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit while more teams are expected to undertake tour to the village shortly, sources said and added that teams of National Security Guards (NSG) are also likely to reach here soon for coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir Police for security arrangements of the visit.

Officially, there has been no word so far on whether the Prime Minister will launch industrial investments for Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 or not and also initiate other developmental projects.

However, all this is under discussion and a final call will be taken up in the next few days, sources said.

Industrial investments have already touched Rs 70,000 crore and there were reports that the Prime Minister could formally launch the investments in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit here on April 24.

The administration has also identified a number of projects both in Central and UT sectors which can be inaugurated or whose foundation stone can be laid by Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu.