Domestic help arrested for murder of JK DG (Prison) Hemant Lohia

JAMMU, Oct 4: A 23-year-old working as a domestic help was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, police said.

Yasir Lohar’s arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun.

He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak area. Lohar is a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district.

Lohia was found dead at his residence in the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. There were burn injuries and his throat was slit, officials said. (AGENCIES)