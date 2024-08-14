J&K Police Gets 50 Medals For Gallantry, Meritorious Service On Eve Of I-Day

JAMMU, Aug 14: J&K Police has bagged 50 medals for gallantry and meritorious services on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

According to the full list of awardees announced by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, a total of 50 personnel from J&K Police figure in the list of awardees.

As per details, two officers have been chosen for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Services.

As per details, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir (SSP) and Joginder Singh (SSP) have been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Services.

According to details, 31 J&K Police personnel will be awarded medals for gallantry and 17 medals for meritorious services. (KNO)

See Full List Of Awardees…….