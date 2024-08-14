EMPLOYMENT (14-08-2024)

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF STAFF
(HOTEL RED ROSE)
1. Waiter (Male) – 2 persons (Minimum 2 years experience in Hotel Industry)
2. Receptionist (Male) – 2 persons (Minimum 2 years experience in Hotel Industry)
3. Computer Knowing – 2 persons (Female)
(Minimum 2 years experience in Travel Industry)
Send resume @ 7006444844
Contact No.: 7006444844
Urgently Required
Telesales Associates/Customer
Care Executives
Salary: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000
Timing: 10.30 AM – 7.30 PM
Qualification: Graduate with 1 year Computer Diploma
Fresher and experienced both can apply
Good hands on typing and excellent communication skill
Location: Jain Bazar Jammu
Interested candidates can share their updated CV at :
Mail: jdbodh@pramogh.com
Mb: +919541911021
REQUIRED
India leading Human Resources Company requires following recruitments
1. Manager – 1 (Male) Qualification: MBAExp: 3 to 5 years in manpower outsourcing.
2. Field officer – 2 (Male) Exp: 3 to 5 years in above said field
3. Accountant – 1 (Male /Female) Exp: 5 to 7 years in accounts.
4. Office Assistant – 2 (Female) Exp: 3 to 5 years’ experience in computer applications and expert in social media (InstagramFacebook, Twitter etc.
5. News Reporter: 2 (Male/ Female).
Note: Send your resume on 9103996352
Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
HIRING
We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.
Graduate (Urgent).
Contact: 7006672113
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Driver (for School Bus)
HVL with Experience of
School Bus Driving
Contact No.
0191-2535337/9086132938
Driver Required
Driver Required for Personal Innova Car in Trikuta Nagar
Timing :
9:00 am to 7:00 pm
Contact No. 9541243361
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc (Sub-Physics)- 01 Post
Class- 11th/12th
2. M. PEd/B.PEd (Sub-PHE)- 01 Post
Class -11th/12th
3. M.Sc/B.Sc
(Sub Phy/Chem/Bio) 01 Post
Class – 9th/10th
Candidates with minimum 2 years experience in a school can whatsapp their CV’s on
CONTACT : 9541243361
***No Registration Fees**
*Candidate can work on Mobile.*
*WORK FROM HOME*
*Urgent Requirements*
*Social Media Analyst
(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER*)
*REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT*
Earning : 8k to 30k*
Anyone can apply:*
7889760586,8082067827 (HR)
Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu
Requirement
1. Video editor / Graphic designer
2. Data Analyst / IT Manager
3. Marketing Manager /
Marketing Executive
4. Tele-caller
5. Receptionist
For more information please call us at or whatsap your
CV at:788-9540381
Luthra Hr. Sec. School
Palace Road, Jammu
Staff Required
* Chemistry teacher for 11th & 12th Classes
* Science and English teacher for high classes
Salary Negotiable
Principal
9419183224