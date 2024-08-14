EMPLOYMENT (14-08-2024)

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF STAFF

(HOTEL RED ROSE)

1. Waiter (Male) – 2 persons (Minimum 2 years experience in Hotel Industry)

2. Receptionist (Male) – 2 persons (Minimum 2 years experience in Hotel Industry)

3. Computer Knowing – 2 persons (Female)

(Minimum 2 years experience in Travel Industry)

Send resume @ 7006444844

Contact No.: 7006444844

Urgently Required

Telesales Associates/Customer

Care Executives

Salary: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000

Timing: 10.30 AM – 7.30 PM

Qualification: Graduate with 1 year Computer Diploma

Fresher and experienced both can apply

Good hands on typing and excellent communication skill

Location: Jain Bazar Jammu

Interested candidates can share their updated CV at :

Mail: jdbodh@pramogh.com

Mb: +919541911021

REQUIRED

India leading Human Resources Company requires following recruitments

1. Manager – 1 (Male) Qualification: MBAExp: 3 to 5 years in manpower outsourcing.

2. Field officer – 2 (Male) Exp: 3 to 5 years in above said field

3. Accountant – 1 (Male /Female) Exp: 5 to 7 years in accounts.

4. Office Assistant – 2 (Female) Exp: 3 to 5 years’ experience in computer applications and expert in social media (InstagramFacebook, Twitter etc.

5. News Reporter: 2 (Male/ Female).

Note: Send your resume on 9103996352

Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

HIRING

We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.

Graduate (Urgent).

Contact: 7006672113

Crescent Public School

JANIPUR/CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Driver (for School Bus)

HVL with Experience of

School Bus Driving

Contact No.

0191-2535337/9086132938

Driver Required

Driver Required for Personal Innova Car in Trikuta Nagar

Timing :

9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Contact No. 9541243361

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc (Sub-Physics)- 01 Post

Class- 11th/12th

2. M. PEd/B.PEd (Sub-PHE)- 01 Post

Class -11th/12th

3. M.Sc/B.Sc

(Sub Phy/Chem/Bio) 01 Post

Class – 9th/10th

Candidates with minimum 2 years experience in a school can whatsapp their CV’s on

CONTACT : 9541243361

***No Registration Fees**

*Candidate can work on Mobile.*

*WORK FROM HOME*

*Urgent Requirements*

*Social Media Analyst

(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER*)

*REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT*

Earning : 8k to 30k*

Anyone can apply:*

7889760586,8082067827 (HR)

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1. Video editor / Graphic designer

2. Data Analyst / IT Manager

3. Marketing Manager /

Marketing Executive

4. Tele-caller

5. Receptionist

For more information please call us at or whatsap your

CV at:788-9540381

Luthra Hr. Sec. School

Palace Road, Jammu

Staff Required

* Chemistry teacher for 11th & 12th Classes

* Science and English teacher for high classes

Salary Negotiable

Principal

9419183224