J&K Police Files Chargesheet Against 9 Accused in ‘Narco-terrorism’ Case

Kupwara, Apr 30: Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against nine accused persons in a ‘narco-terrorism’ case, related to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition and narcotics in Karnah area of Kupwara district last year.

“The charge sheet was filed in the Special NIA Court Baramulla against the six arrested accused and their three handlers presently based in Pakistan [administered] Kashmir. The six accused arrested persons are Adil Husain Shah son of Mir Hyder Shah resident of Takiya Bhadur Kote Karnah, Fariz Hussain Shah son Mir Shah resident of Padna Prada Karnah, Rafiq Ahmad Tanch son of Mohammad Khan Tanch resident of Bayiadi Karnah, Amir Fareed Tanch son of Fareed Ahmad Tanch resident of Biyadi Karnah, Mohammad Farooq Badan son of Yousf Badan resident of Amrohi Karnah and Umar Ashraf Lone son of Mohammad Ashraf Lone resident of Vijipopra Hajan district Bandipora”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.

“Investigation has established that the nine charge-sheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the LoC and then supplying it to [militants] active in the Valley. The narcotic drugs were sold for generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned [militant] outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based across the border in Pakistan. The funds generated were pumped for furtherance of [militant] activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through a network of over ground workers arrested in the case. The Pakistan based [militant] handlers chargesheeted under section 299 CrPC in the case are Mohammad Sadiq Shah son of Akbar Shah originally hailing from Panjtara Karnah, Tanzeer Ahmad son of Mangta Shah Originally hailing from Karnah now based in Muzafarabad and Mahmood Shah son of Maqsood Shah originally a resident of Panjtara Karnah”, maintains the statement.

“The case was registered at Karnah Police Station of Kupwara district on November 2, 2021 after accused Adil Shah was arrested from whose possession 02 AK Rifles, 02 AK Magazines and 208 Rounds of AK were recovered on specific information developed by Police”, it informed.

Further investigations led to the recovery of 04 Pistols, 05 Pistol Magazines and one packet of Brown sugar and also the arrest of other accused persons in the case with the investigations of the case carried by DySP Sayed Majeed under the supervision of Addl SP Kupwara Pardeep Singh.

“The arrest of this OGW module of narco-terrorism in this case is a major setback to the [militants] and their handlers involved in supplying of arms and ammunition and funds to the [militants] in the Valley”, the statement concludes. (Agencies)