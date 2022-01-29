J&K Police Dismiss Report Of Grenade Attack In Srinagar As ‘Rumour’, Say No Such Incident Took Place

New Delhi, Jan 29: J&K Police on Saturday said no grenade attack took place in the Maharaj Bazar area of the city earlier in the day.

This comes after, according to news agency PTI, officials had said that militants hurled a grenade on security personnel at around 4.30 PM in the Maharaj Bazar area of Srinagar.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, PTI stated.

Srinagar Police have termed the reports of grenade attack as a “rumour”.

“There is rumour about grenade attack in Srinagar today at maharaja bazar/Mehjooj nagar. It is clarified that no such attack has taken place,” Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter. (Agencies)