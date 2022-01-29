73rd Republic Day celebrations culminate with Beating Retreat ceremony

Jammu, January 29: To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations-2022, the customary Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium here this evening.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest for the ceremony.

During the beating retreat ceremony, marching Bands of Armed Forces were displayed and the inspiring tunes of Brass bands and Pipe drum bands of the Army, BSF, and J&K Police were performed on the slow and quick strathspey.

The display of tunes included Maroon Silver and Gold, Scipio, Veer-Sepoy, Vijay Bharat, Jai Ho on the brass bands, and India Gate, Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, Naurange, The Hundred Pipers, Loudon’s Bonnie Woods and Breas, The Pipers of Drummond and Lahure Ko Ralimai on the pipe band, besides Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon- Brass Band received a huge round of applause from the audience.

Later, the Lt Governor felicitated the contingents of Pipe drum and Brass bands for their mesmerizing playing of tunes and outstanding display at the grand event.

The Lt Governor also awarded several officers from Defence Forces, J&K Police & Civil Administration, besides Cadets from NCC (Boys & Girls), Marching contingents of schools (Boys and Girls), Ex-Servicemen, Bharat Scouts & Guides (Boys & Girls), and cultural performers.

Beating Retreat ceremony was concluded with ever-popular ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks followed by the National Anthem.

Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation Chairperson DDC Jammu; Member of Parliament; Chief Secretary; Additional Chief Secretaries; Advocate General; DGP; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; ADGP Jammu; Deputy Mayor JMC; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former Legislators; Administrative Secretaries; senior Civil, Police, and Army officers; political and social activists; prominent citizens from all walks of life; media persons and the citizenry in large number witnessed the traditional grandeur.