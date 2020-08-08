J&K Police cracks Lashkar module, arrests five associates

JAMMU : In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked the Lashkar-e-Toiba module and arrested five of its associates.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, here told reporters that on July 19, a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu along with Army apprehended one Mubashir Farooq Batt of Sazan, Doda, a student of BSc Nursing at Kharar, Chandigarh with consignment of Rs 1.5 lakhs Indian Currency concealed in a Tiffin box following which a case was registered and investigation started.

The top cop further said that during investigation of the case SOG Jammu apprehended five more suspects involved in the module namely Toqeer Ahmad Batt Sazan, Doda, a cleric at a Shimal mosque in, Doda, Asif Batt of Sazan, Doda, who was a surrendered terrorist and Ex-SPO in J&K Police, Khalid Latief Batt of Kotal, Doda, a contractor, Gazi Iqbal of Kotal, Doda and Tariq Hussain Mir of Tanta, Doda, a shopkeeper.

Pertinently, all the accused are in contact with Pakistani Handler Mohammad Amin Batt of Kathawa, Thathri alias Haroon alias Khubaib, who remained as District Commander of LeT in Doda and exfiltrated to Pakistan 2007.

“All the accused were tasked to identify gullible youth for recruitment in terror ranks, providing logistics support and strengthening LeT cadre in the region, sharing information about presence of security forces and their important locations to Pak handlers,” said Mr Singh.

He said that transportation of Arms and Ammunition from one location to another, distributing money among the families of active and deceased terrorists was also tasked to the accused.

“During questioning of all arrested persons, it was surfaced that they received money amounting to Rs 12,19,704 through different means on different occasions as part of this module,” adding, “they were also instrumental in recruiting Abid Ahmed Bhat (LeT) of Sazan, Doda(now Killed) and Jamal Din (LeT) of Doda (Now Surrendered)”.

During interrogation of suspect namely Mohamnad Irfan Khan of Bijarni, Doda (a tempo Driver), it has came out that in the month of July beginning he along with two associates hoisted Pakistani flag at Lal Draman area as they were tasked by alias Haroon to do so.

It has been further corroborated with the disclosure of Gazi Iqbal who admitted that he received call from Pak Handler for hoisting Pak flag and subsequently he purchased cloth from a local shop at Doda town and stitched that flag by himself solving the case of Doda, said the IGP.

Mr Singh said that in August 5, 2020 on the disclosure of Tariq Hussain Mir, SOG Jammu recovered three more Tiffin boxes from his house including Indian currency Rs 40,700 which he received as consignment on different occasions from Pak handlers as part of this module.

“In continuation to the investigation of above mentioned terror financing case the involvement of four accused from Kashmir has surfaced and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” he said. (UNI)