J&K Police Constable written exam admit card released, here’s link

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir Police has released admit cards for the J&K Police Constable written examination 2021. The department is conducting this examination for the recruitment of Constable vacancies for raising of two Border Battalions on each in Jammu Province and Kashmir province from 10 Borders of J&K state equally.

Candidates who have registered for the J&K Police Constable Recruitment 2021 are advised to visit the official website of J&K Police – jkpolice.gov.in – to check and download their admit card. The direct link to check and download the J&K Police Constable written exam admit card is also provided below for the reference of the candidates:

To download the J&K Police Constable written exam admit card, copy and paste this link in browser link: http://52.74.200.63/jkpolice/borderconstable_male/editlogin1.php

How to download J&K Police Constable written exam admit card?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download their J&K Police Constable written exam admit card: