J&K Police Comes Out With Urdu Compendium On Three New Criminal Justice Laws

SRINAGAR, June 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has come out with a compendium on the three new criminal justice laws containing detailed provisions regarding investigation, arrest, search, seizure and prosecution in the Urdu language.

Compiled and translated by a six-member committee headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mubassir Latifi, it was made public on Tuesday as Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo separately assessed the preparedness to implement the new laws scheduled to come into force in the Union territory from next month.

Director General of Police R R Swain released the book “Compendium on three new criminal laws – Teen Naye Foujdaari Qawaneen” and informative fliers on various provisions of these laws in Urdu language, a spokesperson said.

The compendium has Urdu translations of the key changes brought out by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The three laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The spokesperson said the compendium has separate chapters on substantive law, BNS and its comparison with IPC, and detailed provisions regarding investigation, arrest, search, seizure, prosecution and trial in the court of law in Urdu.

It also discusses in detail various new provisions like the use of forensics and technology during investigations, witness protection schemes, terrorism, organised gangs and the special provision for women and children in lucid Urdu language, the spokesperson said.

“These three new criminal laws are a reflection of our culture and civilisation. Earlier, the focus of criminal laws was only on punishment, but the new laws focus on justice,” Latifi said.

“The new criminal justice system will be futuristic and provide speedy and transparent justice. The new laws have introduced a timeline and the concept of zero FIR, which means that one can file an FIR at any police station, regardless of the jurisdiction,” he said.

The SSP said it will not be mandatory to be physically present at the police station to file a complaint.

“Terrorism has been clearly defined for the first time. Provisions to deal with organised and petty organised crimes are also mentioned,” he said, adding a separate sector has been set up for women, children, Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC).

Chief Secretary Dulloo reviewed the preparedness to implement the new criminal laws at a meeting with all stakeholders here, the officials said.

Terming the laws modern, Dulloo asked to create the necessary ambience and infrastructural framework to make the implementation of these laws smooth and successful.

In addition to 161 master trainers, 16,914 police personnel have been trained on the new laws, the officials said, adding that 120 prosecutors have been given necessary training and 115 newly appointed ones would be trained shortly. (Agencies)