BJP-led NDA MPs, ministers protest against Congress over Emergency

NEW DELHI, June 26: BJP MPs, including Union ministers, held a protest in the Parliament Complex on Wednesday, targeting the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and demanding the opposition party’s apology for violating the Constitution.

With the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc persistently targeting the Narendra Modi Government for its alleged attack on constitutional values, the ruling alliance has sought to turn the tables by launching a frontal counterattack over the Emergency issue against the backdrop of its 49th anniversary on June 25.

Soon after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House after reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and flaying then prime minister Indira Gandhi for her attack on the Constitution, a large number of BJP-led NDA MPs assembled outside, carrying placards and raising slogans.

“Emergency ke liye Congress sharm karo” and “emergency ke liye maafi mango” were among the slogans raised by them. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju and Lalan Singh joined other MPs in attacking the Congress.

BJP MP and the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “It is necessary to show the mirror to those who are talking about saving the Constitution and holding its copies in their hands. They were those who tried to erase the Constitution.”

“That’s why we are hearing the slogan: Rahul Gandhi ‘maafi mango’ (apologise),” Patra told PTI.

JD(U) MP and Union Minister Lalan Singh slammed the Congress, saying the party, which had “ripped” the Constitution to shreds by imposing Emergency, does not have the right to talk about protecting its values.

“Indira Gandhi, grandmother of the Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi), had imposed the Emergency. What is their right today to talk about the Constitution? Do they have the right to even discuss about the Constitution,” he asked.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat also joined the protest.

BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Birla for bringing the resolution on Emergency, saying “it was necessary”. The Congress government under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency just to hold on to power, he said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh took a swipe at the Congress’ allies such as the Samajwadi Party, saying Akhilesh Yadav’s father and socialist stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav was among the leaders arrested during the Emergency.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the Congress should apologise to the country for “murdering” democracy 50 years ago.

“How bizarre it is that the Congress flashes the Constitution in Parliament but never looks within. The Congress has forgotten its own history that 50 years ago it had murdered democracy by imposing Emergency to serve its selfish political motive and lust for power,” she said.

Thousands of people were arrested overnight, the BJP MP added.

Since Tuesday, the BJP held a large number of events across the country to mark the Emergency’s anniversary and the exercise will continue for a week. (PTI)