J&K | Police Arrest Four For Misbehaving With Foreign Tourists

Srinagar, July 14: Police arrested four people for creating a ruckus and misbehaving with two foreign tourists in a hotel in Srinagar on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Umer Mehraj Hakeem, Ashiq Ahmad, Ubaid Gulzar, a resident of Chattabal, and Ubaid Bilal Banday, of Karan Nagar, Srinagar, police said.

The accused were creating a ruckus in a hotel in the posh Rajbagh area and allegedly misbehaving with the two foreign lady tourists.

A case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Rajbagh.

“4 youth, namely: 1) Umer Mehraj Hakeem 2) Ashiq Ahmad 3) Ubaid Gulzar; all three of chhatabal 4) Ubaid Bilal Banday of Karan Nagar was arrested for creating a ruckus in a hotel in Rajbagh and for misbehaving with two Foreign tourists. FIR 34/2023 in relevant sections in Rajbagh PS”, Srinagar police tweeted.