CB Kashmir Produces Chargesheet Against 19 Accused In Forgery Case

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, July 14: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday produced a chargesheet in the court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against 19 accused persons involved in fake and forged appointment orders in the police department.

The EOW produced a charge report in case FIR No. 48 of 2015 before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against 19 accused persons for their involvement in the commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 120-B, and 201 RPC, a statement said.

Brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint alleging that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K Police (District Srinagar) based on fake and forged appointment orders.

Accordingly, the instant case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) in 2015, and an investigation started.

During the investigation, it has been established that the appointment orders were issued in clear violation of rules & established norms and after manipulation of records, etc.

The aforesaid acts on the part of the accused individuals have established cheating, fraud and forgery, etc. (offences punishable under U/Ss 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC), the statement reads.

Accordingly, the investigation of the Case was closed as “proved” against 19 accused persons and charge-report thereof has been produced before the Court for judicial determination, the statement added.