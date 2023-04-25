J&K | NC Expels Ex-Legislator Jabbar From Party For 6 Yrs

Srinagar, Apr 25: National Conference (NC) Tuesday expelled former legislator Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

Jabbar who was an MLA from the Ganderbal Assembly segment from 2014 till it was dissolved in 2018, was also the party’s district president for Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

In a tweet, the party said the order to remove Jabbar was issued by NC’s general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

“Shri Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA R/O Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for 6 years in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the General Secretary JKNC,” the NC said in a tweet.

In the past, Jabbar has openly revolted against the party leadership, particularly, after not being elected as the district president for the second term.

Earlier in the day, at a party function in Ganderbal, NC president Farooq Abdullah had hinted that the party will issue an order removing Jabbar from the party.

He said anti-party activities will not be tolerated and those indulging in such activities and indiscipline, would be thrown out of the party.