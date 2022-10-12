J&K must set an example in public service delivery: LG

Sinha reviews development works in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Oct 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Bandipora and chaired a high level meeting to review the developmental scenario in the district.

He appraised implementation progress of Central & UT Government schemes and developmental projects on the ground.

During his visit, Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 68.98 cr that will benefit all sections of society.

The Lt Governor sought a detailed report on major infrastructure projects, road connectivity, Wullar Lake conservation, District Capex, upgradation of Power, Health, Education and Road infrastructure; Citizen centric services; implementation of public welfare schemes, particularly youth, women and farmers oriented schemes. He directed the concerned officers to ensure saturation of all social security schemes and make improvements in public service delivery.

He asked the officers to ensure that benefits of online services reach the people, and they do not suffer for want of these services.

“Government to citizen transactions should be completely transparent to meet the aspiration of a modern society. Jammu Kashmir must set an example for others in public service delivery. An integrated system and strategic plan is necessary for the empowerment of farmers, women and youth. Our efforts must enhance their potential and progressively transform their lives,” Sinha said.

“Resolve bottlenecks of all the key infrastructure projects and projects under District Capex, centrally sponsored schemes and target for completion of the projects within given timelines,” the Lt Governor directed the officials.

He also reviewed the winter preparedness of the administration and various departments in the district.

Directions were issued for preparing winter preparedness response plan at district level, including snow clearance from highways, major district roads, PMGSY and village roads and smooth functioning of hospitals, power & water supply schemes, educational institutions on priority.

The Lt Governor issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner to review the progress under JJM and other water supply schemes on a regular basis.

While reviewing the progress registered under the Power sector, he directed for 100 percent coverage of electric meters in the district.

He also directed for effective implementation of the Power amnesty scheme in the district and sought feedback on the scheme. It was informed that the department is receiving good response from the power consumers.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to take dedicated measures for improving the literacy rate and sex ratio of the district.

He also assessed the efforts made for promotion of tourism & culture and facilities created at tourist places.

The LG was informed that Gurez, Wullar and other festivals received huge participation from the public and witnessed a substantial increase in the tourist footfall, which increased from 12,000 to 35,000 in 2022.

Detailed discussions were held on the employment & livelihood generation, self-employment, public outreach programmes, skill development, sports and youth engagement programmes and activities being conducted in the district.

“We need to ensure support and requisite training to everyone planning to start his or her own business venture. I am sure with a helping hand from administration, the young entrepreneurs will keep the wheels of progress moving,” Sinha said.

Reviewing the status of development of the industrial sector, Sinha was informed that 160 applications were received for setting up industrial units in the district. He asked the district administration and concerned departments to facilitate the speedy implementation on the ground.

Under Sports and Youth engagement, over 1,10,000 youth have participated in different events during the current year. Playfields were made operational in all panchayats, and Polo was revived after decades in Gurez on the eve of Gurez Festival 2022, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed for special focus on agriculture and allied sectors, and called for increasing awareness among the farmers associated with agriculture and allied activities regarding government schemes and programmes, and encouraging milk processing for value addition in the dairy sector.

“Diversification in agriculture has immense potential to make our farmers self-reliant and increase their incomes. Prosperity must reach every farming family to boost sustainable growth,” he said.

Terming drug addiction a curse for humanity, the Sinha asked the district administration and Police department to launch a crackdown on drug dealers and drug peddlers to make Bandipora drug free.

The Lt Governor also sought a detailed report on the vaccination drive for Lumpy Skin Disease, training of Pashu Sakhis, insurance of livestock, besides the action taken report on the outcomes and recommendations of the medical equipment audit.

Dr. Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora gave a detailed briefing of the District profile highlighting the achievements registered under various sectors and schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that Bandipora has achieved 100 percent digitization of Land Revenue records. A total of 94 Amrit Sarovars have been established in the district, he added.

Later, the Lt Governor met with various delegations of PRI representatives, Tribal DDC members, Sports fraternity led by Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar, District Youth Council, Fishermen Association and NRLM members and assured them of due consideration of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.

On his arrival, the Lt Governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the stalls installed by various government departments showcasing their products.

Sanction letters, scholarships and keys of subsidized vehicles were handed over to the beneficiaries under various schemes by the Lt Governor.

During his visit, the Lt Governor also released e-Books including Literacy Rate Survey, District Skill Development Plan, District Employment Plan, District Tourism Plan, District Sports Plan, success stories on Sheep farming from Bandipora and Tribal Survey Report.

The development projects inaugurated today included augmentation of capacity from 50 to 100MVA at 132/33 KV Grid Station Patushahi Bandipora at cost Rs 6.91 cr; 30 Bedded IPD at SDH Dawar costing Rs 3.52 cr; Mini Secretariat (Revenue Complex Dawar) under R&R (KGHEP) worth Rs 3.50 cr; Upgradation of Tarbal to Kanzalwan Bagtore Road, Gurez & Gardoora to Galkul Road, Bandipora with total cost of Rs 9.80 cr; 1X40 mtr. Span Trussed Girder Bridge at Dangithal Tulail (Gurez) costing Rs 2.03 cr, 4X35 MTS Naidkhai Bridge costing Rs 14.73 cr; double storey building at MS Gashri Mohalla Naidkhai, double storey ACR at HSS Nowgam & Additional Accommodation Block at total cost of Rs 1.74 cr; Health Sub Centre at Hussangam, Gurez & Health Sub Centre at Markoot, Gurez at total project cost of Rs 83.90 lakhs and One Stop centre for Women costing Rs 48 lakhs.

The projects for which Lt Governor laid foundation stone include – Public Park at Hilalabad (Nesbal) & Public Park at Murkandal at total project cost of Rs 5.98 cr and Non Motorable Walkway around Wullar Lake from Banwari Bridge to Naz Nalla at Rs 19.42 cr.

Abdul Gani Bhat, Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department; Head of Departments and Corporations; Chief Engineers; senior officials of administration, Police Department and Army attended the meeting.