J&K | Lt Governor’s Greetings On The Eve Of Milad-Un-Nabi

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a message the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated as Milad-un-Nabi, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all.

The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and strengthen the values of compassion, equality, love and peace in the society.

May his teachings of universal brotherhood and service to humanity guide us on the path of kindness, unity and harmony.”