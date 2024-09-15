Goyal to launch Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry on Mon

NEW DELHI, Sep 15 : Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will on Monday launch the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative which will serve as a central hub where startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies can come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and accelerate growth.

According to an official statement, it will also enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies.

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world’s largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem.

To achieve this, the platform will offer several key features such as networking and collaboration. Providing centralized access to resources, creating personalized identification, enhancing discoverability, and supporting India’s global brand.

“BHASKAR will bridge the gap between startups, investors, mentors, and other stakeholders, allowing for seamless interaction across sectors,” the statement said adding by consolidating resources, the platform will provide startups with immediate access to critical tools and knowledge, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient scaling.

Through this initiative, every stakeholder will be assigned a unique BHASKAR ID, ensuring personalized interactions and tailored experiences across the platform.

Through powerful search features, users can easily locate relevant resources, collaborators, and opportunities, ensuring faster decision-making and action.

It will also serve as a vehicle for promoting India’s global reputation as a hub for innovation, making cross-border collaborations more accessible to startups and investors alike.

By facilitating easy access to knowledge and resources, BHASKAR will help unlock the full potential of India’s startup ecosystem, driving the country’s emergence as a global leader in entrepreneurship.

The government would invite all stakeholders to become part of this transformative initiative as it is poised to redefine India’s startup landscape and create a more connected, efficient, and collaborative environment for entrepreneurship.

India, home to over 1,46,000 government-recognized startups, has rapidly become one of the world’s most dynamic startup hubs and this initiative seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors alike.

By serving as a centralized registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge that will help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution. (PTI)