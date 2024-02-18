J&K | Low-Danger Level Avalanche Warning Issued For Anantnag, Kulgam For Next 24 Hrs

Srinagar, Feb 18: Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) issued a low-danger level avalanche warning on Sunday for Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

JK DMA also issued a warning of an avalanche with a medium danger level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, JK DMA posted, “Avalanche with *LOW Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2500 metres* over *ANANTNAG & KULGAM* districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with *MEDIUM Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2200 metres* over *DODA, KISHTWAR, POONCH, RAMBAN BANDIPORE BARAMULLA, KUPWARA & GANDERBAL* districts in next 24 hours.”

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. (Agencies)