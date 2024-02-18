IND Vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 | Gill, Jaiswal Power India To Position Of Strength, Hosts Lead By 440 Runs

RAJKOT, Feb 18: Shubman Gill missed out on a deserving ton by nine runs while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left on the third evening, taking India to commanding 314 for four at lunch on the fourth day of third Test against England.

With overall lead stretched to 440 runs and the welcome return of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had initially withdrawn from the Test due to family medical emergency, firmed up India’s grip as only one team can win the game from this point.

Having recovered from back spasms which forced him off the pitch on third day evening for 104, Jaiswal resumed from where he left off to reach 149 not out off 189 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes.

At the other end was debutant Sarfaraz Khan, is also going strong with his aggressive stroke-play, swatting away two fours and a six to reach 22 not out after an unfortunate run-out saw Gill dismissed for 91 during the opening session. (Agencies)