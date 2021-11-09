J&K LG Sinha to chair security review meeting

Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will take a security review meeting here in the backdrop of killings in the Kashmir Valley.

The top brass of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, para military forces and intelligence agencies will be briefing the Lieutenant Governor on security scenario, said an official.

A civilian was shot dead on Monday a day after Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was killed by the terrorists.

“LG Sinha will chair the meeting at the Civil Secretariat and take a review on prevailing security situation in the UT,” he added.

The senior officers from Kashmir will be attending the meeting virtually, he said. Jammu and Kashmir Director General Dilbag Singh along with ADG Jammu Zone, Special DG CRPF, IG BSF, DGs of different security agencies and top army commanders will also be attending the meeting. (Agencies)