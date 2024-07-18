J&K | LG Sinha Releases Dr Suheel Rasool Mir’s ‘Cultural Encyclopedia Of Dard Tribe’

SRINAGAR, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released the book ‘Cultural Encyclopedia of the Dard Tribe’ authored by Dr Suheel Rasool Mir, at Raj Bhawan.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the author Dr Suheel Rasool Mir for exploring the remote landscapes and intricate cultural nuances, customs, language and social structures of Dard tribe, through the book.

He appreciated the Shinon Meeras – Shina Cultural Centre at Gurez, Indian Army for preserving traditional wisdom and knowledge, heritage and culture of Dardi people for future generations.

Highlighting the significant contribution of the Tribal community in nation building, the Lt Governor called for collective efforts from all stakeholders in preserving and promoting the rich customs, culture, and linguistic wealth of the tribal community.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also released the second edition of ‘The North Kashmir Gazette’, a joint endeavour of Kashmir Writers Association and the Army.

Maj. Gen. Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division; Dr Suheel Rasool Mir, author of Cultural Encyclopedia of Dard Tribe; Fida Firdous, President Kashmir Writers Association; senior officials of Army, members of Shina Cultural Centre and Kashmir Writers Association were present.