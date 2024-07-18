200 million Chinese women benefit from cervical, breast cancer screenings

BEIJING, July 18: As screening for high-incidence cancers has become increasingly common in China, nearly 200 million women have benefited from cervical and breast cancer screenings since 2009, a health official said.

Early screening has covered most of the top 10 high-incidence cancers such as lung cancer, gastric cancer as well as cervical and breast cancer, Chen Wanqing, an official with the National Cancer Center, said at a sideline event during the third Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia on Wednesday.

At the event, health experts have emphasised the critical role of early screening and treatment in combating neoplastic diseases.

Mao Qun’an, an official with the National Health Commission, highlighted China’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to cancer, prioritizing prevention and combining it with control measures.

Mao noted that guidelines for the screening, early detection, and treatment of high-incidence cancers, such as gastric, esophageal and colorectal cancers, have been implemented nationwide.

In 2022, China reported approximately 4.82 million new cancer cases. According to an action plan released in 2023, the country aims to curb the rising trend of cancer incidence and mortality rates by 2030, with a target of achieving an overall five-year cancer survival rate of 46.6 percent.

Experts also stressed the importance of increasing investment in neoplastic disease prevention and enhancing the accessibility of medical resources in less-developed regions.

Mao pledged continued efforts to expand the coverage of neoplastic disease screening and empower primary-level medical institutions in this regard.

