J&K LG Sinha condoles demise of thespian Dilip Kumar

In a tweet on official twitter profile of LG, Mr Sinha said, “ Saddened by the demise of legendary actor,Dilip Kumar Ji. He was a multifaceted personality,who entertained millions of fans in India and abroad with his versatile acting.His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered for centuries. Condolences to his family, admirers”.