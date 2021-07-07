J&K LG Sinha condoles demise of thespian Dilip Kumar

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai Wednesday morning.
Saddened by the demise of Dilip Kumar, Mr Sinha said , adding the actor was a multifaceted personality who entertained millions of fans in India and abroad with his versatile acting.
In a tweet on official twitter profile of LG, Mr Sinha said, “ Saddened by the demise of legendary actor,Dilip Kumar Ji. He was a multifaceted personality,who entertained millions of fans in India and abroad with his versatile acting.His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered for centuries. Condolences to his family, admirers”.

