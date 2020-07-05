J&K LG performs pooja at Amarnath cave shrine, prays for early end to COVID-19 pandemic

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday offered ”special pooja” at holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas and prayed for early end to COVID-19 pandemic.

Official sources said that the LG, who is the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), visited the holy cave along with this family and senior officials of the board also wished for peace and tranquility in J&K.

This year’s 42-day-long Amarnath yatra was scheduled to begin on June 23 but the duration of the annual pilgrimage was cut-down to only 14 days between July 21 and August 3 following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing happiness over the decision of the SASB to broadcast a live telecast of Amarnath Aarti, twice a day, starting from today till August 3 (on Doordarshan), Mr Murmu said it would benefit the pilgrims across the world.

”A large number of people would not be able to undertake the pilgrimage this year due to the pandemic so live telecast of Aarti would benefit such devotees”, he further said.

He stated the SASB has decided to conduct the yatra via Baltal route only with limited number of pilgrims keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. (AGENCIES)