J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

JAMMU, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

During his visit, he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and the well-being of all.

Paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Prayed for peace and prosperity of all, Office of LG J&K post on X.