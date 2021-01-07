J&K LG Manoj Sinha announces GoI approved Rs 28000 Crore Industrial Package for J&K UT

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday announced the GoI approved Rs 28400 Crore mega “Industrial Development Package-2021” for the UT’s industrial growth, investments and job creations in the industrial sector.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, the LG Sinha said that the Union Cabinet on January 6, sanctioned the huge Industrial Development Package-2021 for J&K’s industrial sector that has been craving for the real support from the Centre. “The package aims at providing a huge boost to the existing industrial sector, setting up new units, creating 4.5 lakh jobs and at least 20,000 Crore investments. The package will remain in force for 17 years i.e. till 2037,” he said

The total amount that was disbursed by central government in industrial policy till 2019 was merely 1123.84 crores while the new policy has an outlay of historic amount of Rs 24,800 crores.