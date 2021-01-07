Crime Branch Team Attacked In Poonch

JAMMU: A team of Crime Branch along with a party of SOG was allegedly attacked in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

“Today about 0610 hours, a team of Crime Branch along with one party of SOG Mendhàr reached at the residence of Sayed Khan at Dhaki Mendhàr. Sayed Khan and other family members quarreled and attacked with stones the vehicle of crime Branch, resulting in injuries to driver ASI Janteer Singh,” the officials said. They said the injured was shifted to SDH Mendhàr.

SDPO Mendhar Z A JAFRI said that a case has been registered and investigation is going on.