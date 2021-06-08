J&K LG flags off IFFCO’s Nano Urea bottles to farmers

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday virtually flagged off Nano Urea dispatch to the Jammu and Kashmir.

IFFCO dispatched 15000 bottles of Nano Urea for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and out of those 7500 bottles will be delivered in Jammu and remaining 7500 will be delivered in Srinagar.

IFFCO started commercial production at its Kalol (Gujarat) unit.

“I congratulate Dr U S Awasthi and agriculture scientists at IFFCO for developing such a innovative product Nano Urea (liquid), which not only will help increase the crop yield, but would also help in soil conservation, environment protection. It would also be easy for farmers especially in the hilly region to carry half litre of Nano Urea bottle to their farms as compared to 45 kg of Urea bags,” Mr Sinha said while flagging off Nano Urea dispatch to Jammu and Kashmir.

Dileep Sanghani Vice Chairman IFFCO and Dr U S Awasthi Managing Director IFFCO were present during the virtual flag off.

IFFCO developed a novel smart fertilizer “Nano Urea” using nanotechnology at its Nano Biotechnology Research Center. It is to be noted that one half liter of Nano Urea bottle gives equal or better impact when compare to a bag of urea from the effectiveness perspective on crops.

This means 15000 bottles are equal to about 675 metric Tons of conventional urea.

Nano Urea is environment friendly and very effective on crops. This has been tested on over 11000 locations, 94 crops and 20 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and State Agricultural Universities.

This has been tested on many crops including Apples of Kashmir, and results showed that nano urea is very useful in increasing fruit yield but also nutritional quality of the fruits.

Inspired by the top most priority of Prime Minister to improve soil health and crop productivity through reduced use of chemical fertilizer, IFFCO has indigenously developed nanotechnology based innovative product. Use of this product shall reduce chemical fertilizer consumption especially of Urea by 50 percent or more.

This is a revolutionary step in tune with Paris Agreement for Environment and also reduces impact of global warming.

One single particle of urea is equivalent to 55000 small Nano Urea particles. On foliar application, these small particles are delivered directly to the plant cell, thereby releasing nitrogen inside cells. This process not only increases the use efficiency of nitrogen but is also environment friendly.

IFFCO is already in the process of construction of its plants at its Kalol unit in Gujarat and also at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh in Phase- I by year 2021-22.

The total annual production capacity would be initially 14 crore bottles of 500 ml which in further time period will be raised to 18 Crore. This can reduce Urea consumption of 60 lakh MT.

In Phase-II, four more plants will be commissioned by year 2022-23, thus producing another 18 crore bottles. As these 32 crore bottles shall replace 137 lakh MT of Urea, subsidy saving of the Government will be approximately Rs 27000 crore every year. (AGENCY)