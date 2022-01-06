J&K launches Rapid Assessment System with an in-built digital feedback mechanism

Portal for end-to-end digitization of Government services

JAMMU, Jan 6: Giving a big push to the end-to-end digitization of services, the Chief Secretary today launched the Rapid Assessment System having an in-built digital feedback mechanism at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, with 8 new services, besides on boarding another 19 services, taking up the total tally to 27.

The Rapid Assessment System provides a platform for submitting the online applications to seek issuance of domicile certificate, benefits under the MUMKIN scheme, commercial water connection, license for selling fertilizers, license for pesticides, license for opening nurseries, and for reelers in sericulture, to be granted by respective departments.

It also has a user-friendly digital feedback mechanism that enables citizens to provide effective feedback on the services provided to them; through SMS and weblink, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability. The departments are also provided a graphical user interface (GUI) for assessing the feedback from citizens and incorporating suitable changes to further enhance efficiency in the service delivery mechanism.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the IT Department to have developed the platform and advised expansion of the platform to cover more services from all departments in a time-bound manner. “The IT-enabled delivery of government services will make the transactions prompt, efficient, and effective towards realizing the vision of Digital India”, he added.

Dr. Mehta further directed the Department to integrate all 130 citizen centric services listed under Business Reforms Action Plan (Ease of Doing Business) with the Rapid Assessment Portal within one month to completely overhaul the service delivery system in the Union territory

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue Department, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Secretary, IT Department, and other senior officers were present on the occasion. The System of Citizens Feedback is likely to be a game changer in respect of quality of services.