J&K | Landslide On Srinagar-Sonamarg Road, No Casualties Reported

DE Web Desk

GANDERBAL, Apr 20: A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir’s Rezin, Ganderbal district on Thursday which led to blockage of the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, the officials said.

According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

Meanwhile, Kangan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with Tehsildar Gund and the Police team from Gund police station have reached the spot.

Traffic has been diverted via Zirpora Road and roads will be cleared with the help of Beacon authorities, the police informed.